"That in the words of Nick Diaz, is wolf tickets" - UFC Hall of Famer rips into Jake Paul for an "absolute sh*t show" against Ryan Bourland

Michael Bisping wasn't pleased with Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland.

'The Problem Child' returned to the ring in Puerto Rico over the weekend. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer faced 'The Rhino' in the DAZN main event. Bourland held a 17-2 record but only had one fight in the last five years before facing Paul.

With that in mind, it was no surprise that Paul entered the ring as a gigantic betting favorite. Ultimately, the fight played out as most fans and fighters expected. Paul largely dominated the hapless Bourland, stopping him in the first round.

However, Paul's performance on Saturday night didn't exactly generate a lot of excitement among the boxing community. Many fans blasted 'The Problem Child' for facing someone like Bourland. While he had 19 pro fights, it was clear that the formally retired boxer was just a lamb to the slaughter.

It's safe to say that UFC Hall of Famer Bisping wasn't a fan of the fight either. 'The Count' recently discussed Paul vs. Bourland in a recent edition of his Believe You Me Podcast alongside Anthony Smith.

There, Bisping stated:

"To get people to part ways with their hard-earned money in this current economy right, and then to offer them that absolute s*itshow... That in the word of Nate and Nick Diaz, is wolf tickets. In the words of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is number one bulls*it brother. In the words of Michael Bisping, he's the biggest con man in all of boxing!"

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Michael Bisping wasn't pleased with Jake Paul's last fight, and he doesn't like his next one either.

Earlier today, 'The Problem Child' signed a deal to return to the boxing ring on July 20, in Texas. There, Paul will headline a Netflix event, against the legendary heavyweight, Mike Tyson.

As of now, it's not known if the fight itself will be a professional one or an exhibition. However, if it's Tyson's first pro fight, which seems to be consensus, it will be his first since a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

On X, Bisping reacted to news of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. There, the retired MMA fighter wrote:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. And the biggest joke is you don’t even slightly realize why."

