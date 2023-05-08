The 3 most shocking performances at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship couldn’t have asked for a better on-site United States debut show than ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic card had everything that a martial arts fan could’ve asked for.

Three world titles were defended including Demetrious Johnson closing the show with a dominant display over arch-rival Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title in the main event.

There were, however, some shockers in the card that those in attendance at the packed 1stBank Center were lucky to witness in person.

For those who couldn’t grab a ticket quick enough to get into the Denver card, ONE Fight Night 10 is available for free on replay for North American Prime Video subscribers.

That said, here are the three most shocking performances at ONE Fight Night 10.

#3 Jackie Buntan’s slick KO of Diandra Martin

Jackie Buntan was always one of the most technically-sound strikers in ONE Championship, but she proved that she has world-ending power in her fists when she faced Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Filipino-American striker quickly established control in the match and easily cut the distance between her and the taller Martin.

Buntan is four inches shorter than the 5-foot-8 Martin but that height discrepancy proved to be a non-issue in the short time the match lasted.

After sending a quick flurry to test Martin’s guard, Buntan went in for a clinical two-punch combination that would have any boxing coach jumping off their seats.

Buntan gave the slightest of feints before landing a crisp left uppercut to the body. Then, she followed it up with a booming overhand right that proved to be the final blow of the match.

With Martin unable to continue, the referee waved the fight off 2:34 into the first round.

The win was Buntan’s fifth in six matches and it also marked her first knockout finish in ONE Championship.

#2 Rodtang’s destruction of Edgar Tabares

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was seen as the overwhelming favorite heading into his US debut against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

What Rodtang did, however, showed the world just how far he is from the competition.

While the world has come to know Rodtang as this marauding monster, the Thai megastar moved at an opposite pace in the opening round against Tabares.

The Mexican star, despite the odds stacked against his favor, showed tremendous heart and attacked Rodtang with all his might in the opening round.

Rodtang, though, seemed to use the first few minutes of the fight to download the necessary information from Tabares.

Throughout the first round, Tabares would go into the offensive and even landed some crisp counterstrikes in the opening three minutes. The 29-year-old repeatedly turned to his spinning back elbow to tag Rodtang upstairs.

Tabares’ favorite move, though, proved to be disastrous.

After getting his push kick caught, Tabares turned to his trademark counterstrike but Rodtang read it perfectly and blasted Tabares with a lead elbow that quickly ended the match 1:34 into the second round.

Rodtang had such a dominating performance in his world title defense that ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded him with the rare $100,000 bonus in his 271st career win.

#1 Zebaztian Kadestam wrecks Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam proved to the world that he is still the welterweight boogeyman.

The former ONE welterweight world champion is one of the most lethal mixed martial arts strikers in the world and he showed Roberto Soldic to never underestimate the heart of a champion.

Soldic came into the match with a ton of hype and he proved that when he almost put Kadestam down in the first round of their match at ONE Fight Night 10.

Kadestam, however, showed that not even a severe beating from the former KSW double champion could take him out.

After surviving Soldic’s onslaught in the first, Kadestam woke up and chose to be the most violent person in the western United States.

Kadestam, who revealed in his post-match interview to have broken his foot during the fight, charged at Soldic with reckless abandon in the second round.

Ducking in to counter a frightening uppercut, Kadestam clocked Soldic with a counter-lead elbow that sent the Croatian sensation stumbling to the mat.

Kadestam then knew that he had the fight in his hands and used those same hands to bludgeon Soldic like there was no tomorrow.

Following a couple of devastating flurries, referee Herb Dean deemed that enough was enough and called for a stop to the bout after 45 seconds into the second round.

