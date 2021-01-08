Dustin Poirier's reply when he gets asked if he is willing to 'kill' Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier was recently asked if he would ‘kill’ Conor McGregor. In response to this, The Diamond simply noted that he doesn’t want to "wish that [death] on anyone".

Poirier’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout in June of 2020. On the other hand, Conor McGregor’s last fight was a first-round TKO victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight bout in January 2020.

Speaking to comedian and actor Theo Von on Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Dustin Poirier opened up on a number of topics. Von and Poirier are both from Louisiana, and the UFC fighter has appeared on the podcast in the past as well.

Their discussion in this podcast episode, as to be expected, was quite friendly and lighthearted.

However, one exchange seemingly came across as somewhat awkward for both fan-favorite entertainers. This was just past the halfway point of the episode.

“Would you kill him (Conor McGregor)?” Theo Von asked, in response to which Dustin Poirier stated, “I mean I don’t want to. I don’t want to kill anybody. But, yeah, that’s not a goal…I don’t wish that on anybody.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

"I feel like Conor has his measure."@danhardymma believes the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will go the same way!



Watch #OpenMat on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/GGiLczSZwH pic.twitter.com/8Dna4xZEBb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

Theo Von then proceeded to jest about how he probably shouldn’t have asked that question in the first place. Both Von and Dustin Poirier laughed off the awkward moment and continued with the episode.

Dustin Poirier could earn a shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title with a win over Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1

Dustin Poirier’s first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178 ended with the Irishman defeating him via first-round TKO. This fight was contested in the featherweight division and took place in September of 2014. In the years that ensued, Poirier went on to win the interim UFC lightweight title, whereas McGregor captured the undisputed UFC featherweight and lightweight titles.

Advertisement

Currently, neither Dustin Poirier nor Conor McGregor holds a UFC title. Regardless, The Diamond could earn a shot at the UFC lightweight title with a win over The Notorious One.

Poirier faces McGregor in a five-round lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. The event will take place at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island aka Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In case reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov chooses to stay retired, the UFC would likely strip him of the title.

The consensus is that, in the aforementioned scenario, the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor could crown the new UFC lightweight champion.