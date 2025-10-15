  • home icon
  • “The belt is with Thailand” - Stamp Fairtex happy that Phetjeeja has taken her place as atomweight kickboxing queen

“The belt is with Thailand” - Stamp Fairtex happy that Phetjeeja has taken her place as atomweight kickboxing queen

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:19 GMT
Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom - Photo by ONE Championship
Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom - Photo by ONE Championship

Three-sport queen and former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is thankful and relieved that the kickboxing belt — a title she once held — is in very good hands.

Right now, the gold belongs to none other than her fellow Thai ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who has reigned atop the division with an iron fist.

Stamp, who previously held the atomweight kickboxing world title, says Phetjeeja is doing a great job as the champion, and she would not want to challenge her to get the belt back. Instead, the 27-year-old will take revenge if a foreigner manages to snatch it from ‘The Queen.’

youtube-cover
Stamp told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

“You know, the good thing is that the belt is with Thailand, with the Thai people. Phetjeeja can keep the belt. If one day she loses the belt to a foreigner, I will help get it back. But right now, we're good.”

Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Stamp Fairtex to ONE Championship’s global stage, and they won’t have to wait very long to see the former three-sport ruler back in action.

Stamp Fairtex returns to face Kana Morimoto in a kickboxing match at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Stamp Fairtex is coming off a lengthy two-year layoff due to injury to make her grand return to the Circle later this year.

The 27-year-old suffered a harrowing ACL tear that has left her sidelined since 2023. Now, she’s making a comeback to face Japanese veteran ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto.

The two lock horns on the ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

