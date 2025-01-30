“The best bantamweight world champion in MMA” - Chatri Sityodtong amazed by Fabricio Andrade’s breathtaking return

As far as ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is concerned, Fabricio Andrade is the best bantamweight mixed martial artist in the world.

After more than a year on the shelf, 'Wonder Boy' returned with a vengeance at ONE 170 inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok and made quick work of surging title challenger Kwon Won Il.

Two and a half years ago, Andrade earned a 62-second win over Kwon via a brutal body kick.

This time around, Andrade folded the South Korean standout with a left to the midsection followed by a right hand over the top just 42 seconds into their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170 last Jan. 24.

Speaking at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Sityodtong sang Andrade's praises, dubbing him the best 145-pound MMA fighter in the world:

"He's the best bantamweight world champion in MMA globally. He's the best if you look at his talent. And you know, he was out for a while because he had a very serious injury. His whole left arm was paralyzed and he couldn't move it, and he was out for a long time.

"I wasn't sure which Fabricio would show up today. I had no idea, but I told him afterward, this is the best Fabricio we've ever seen."

Fabricio Andrade believes he's the best and he'll continue to prove it inside the Circle

Fabricio Andrade echoed ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong's sentiment during his appearance at the post-fight press event, calling himself the best bantamweight in the business.

Moreover, Andrade plans to keep his name at the top of the list by not just picking up wins, but by bodying every fighter that the promotion puts in front of him:

"I cannot just like have good fights. I need to go there and finish my opponents in a nice way. And doing that, I will prove that I'm the best bantamweight in the world across any organization."

With the victory, 'Wonder Boy' remains undefeated in MMA action under the ONE banner, moving to 7-0. He also improved upon his impressive finish rate, moving it to an incredible 86% including five knockouts and one submission victory which came in his promotional debut in July 2020.

