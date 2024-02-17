"The best BW in the world” - Islam Makhachev’s former teammate crowns Bellator champ as king over Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley currently holds the UFC bantamweight title, and given his status, many would assume that 'Sugar' is the best fighter in the world at 135 pounds.

The UFC has long been viewed as the premier MMA promotion, where the best fight the best. But with the sport's growing popularity, talented fighters can be found elsewhere with more regularity.

According to Josh Thomson, former teammate of Islam Makhachev and Bellator analyst, the best bantamweight fighter in the world is Patrick 'Patchy' Mix, the champion of Bellator's 135-pound division.

Mix himself took to X yesterday to declare that he was the no.1 fighter in the world at bantamweight, and Thomson seconded that statement with the following posts:

"Hard to disagree with the level of competition @teammixmma has beaten."

He continued:

"Ladies and gentlemen… the best BW in the World at this moment."

Next month, Sean O'Malley will have the opportunity to show MMA fans why he is the world's best bantamweight. He is scheduled to defend his title against Marlon Vera in the main event of a stacked UFC 299 card.

Sean O'Malley's coach breaks down their clash with Marlon Vera at UFC 299

UFC 299 will take place on March 9 in Miami and will see Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go to war in a much-anticipated rematch.

'Chito' currently holds the only victory over O'Malley, when the pair met at UFC 252, where Vera finished 'Sugar' via TKO. But the bantamweight champion has dismissed the loss as a "fluke." He feels that his opponent got lucky by landing a calf kick that affected his peroneal nerve, causing O'Malley to lose feeling in his foot.

'Sugar' will have the opportunity to settle the score against Vera next month, and he has predicted that he will finish 'Chito' inside the distance.

Tim Welch, O'Malley's longtime coach, was recently interviewed by James Lynch, where he broke down the UFC 299 main event. Welch said this:

"I just don't see 'Chito' being able to catch him, I think in the big cage Sean's gonna be too fast. If we decide to take him down and get on top in half guard, we have Tanquinho Mendes, who is one of the best half guard guys on top, ADCC champion. He's one of the best guys to ever do it... We plan on making it a war but I do see Sean probably knocking him out."

Watch Sean O'Malley's coach break down the UFC 299 clash below (8:40):