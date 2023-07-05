“The best feet in the UFC” - Alexa Grasso ’s GQ photo shoot triggers huge foot fetish frenzy on social media

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was recently part of a photoshoot for GQ Magazine along with fellow Mexican UFC champions Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno. While the 29-year-old is undeniably one of the best flyweights the UFC has had in recent memory, she has long faced bizarre requests from fans obsessed with her feet.

After her recent GQ photoshoot pictures were posted on Instagram, showing her sitting with her feet in clear view, fans recalled one incident when Grasso was asked to show her feet during a social media live-stream and reacted in the post's comments section.

One fan made a bold claim about Grasso and wrote:

"Alexa got the best feet in the UFC."

Another fan concurred and wrote:

"The best feet in the UFC."

One fan jokingly asked:

"Why is her feet out broo?"

One user praised Alexa Grasso and claimed:

"I'm not even a feet guy, but they're nice."

Another user wrote:

"Alexa knows what the fans want."

One fan took a shot at GQ and wrote:

"Even GQ wanted to see her feet."

One fan sarcastically asked:

"All out? For free?!"

Another fan wrote:

"Alexa showing her feet again. She took that to heart."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @gqmexico on Instagram

Alexa Grasso UFC: Michael Bisping weighs in on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the highly anticipated rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 set to take place on September 16. 'The Count' claimed that while he expects the fight to be competitive, the Mexican champion has the edge over 'Bullet' and predicts her to get the win.

In their last meeting at UFC 285 in February, the former UFC flyweight champion dominated Grasso and was ahead on the scorecards. However, the Mexican managed to pull off one of 2023's biggest upsets by securing a fourth-round submission against Shevchenko to be crowned the new flyweight queen.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated:

"It might sound crazy, but I think Alexa is the better fighter... I think that Valentina Shevchenko has been a dominant force for so long, but everyone has their time... Everyone has their beginning of the end... Maybe Alexa Grasso is just a better fighter. I thought she looked very well. It certainly wasn’t a fluke.”

Grasso also ended a record-setting flyweight run for Valentina Shevchenko of having the most consecutive title defenses in a single weight class in UFC women’s history.

Watch the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes