“The best fight the best, how about that?” - Dana White reveals his boxing plans following TKO-Saudi partnership, says they are scouting for talent

Dana White’s recent partnership with Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi-backed TKO Group has rumors flooding inside the combat sports community that fans and pundits are curious about the future of boxing under his leadership. With Saudi Arabia gaining momentum in combat sports, White's experience with the UFC suggests he believes in bringing in more organization for boxing, with established arrangements for the best fighters to fight each other without recourse to promotional options to duck big bouts.

Anticipation has been building since the deal was signed for the White-imposed changes. He remarked on undertaking the search for talent and establishing an uncomplicated ranking system, as he previously accomplished with the UFC. The whole idea seems to be working on a much more transparent and competitive version of boxing where rising stars get their deserved recognition.

During his recent appearance on ESPN MMA, White said:

"The sport of boxing—that's where I started. I've been talking a lot of smack about boxing for a long time, and now here we are. I'm looking forward to implementing changes and things that I think would definitely help the sport."

White added:

"Simple things like making sure the best fight the best—how about that? There’s a lot of talent out there that nobody knows about. What I would love to do is build this thing from the ground up, just like we did with the UFC. When we originally bought the UFC, we had 12 contracts, and nobody knew who anybody was. But when everybody starts fighting everybody, and when you get to the top five, there's no denying who the best fighters in the world are. Then they all fight it out to see who the world champion is."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below (0:44):

Dana White plans to revamp boxing events with faster fights, better organization, and major TV deals

Dana White has criticized the current state of live boxing events, calling them disorganized and inefficient. He's also got a serious problem with how live boxing events function today, calling them disorganized and inefficient. He argues for a speedier arrangement of fights, structured like the UFC: back-to-back fights without unnecessary waiting times. According to White, by enhancing the event experience, boxing would become more interesting and help renew its image.

In addition to live event fixes, what White has up his sleeve is that he is focusing on sitting the elite broadcasters together so that boxing can be enjoyed all over the United States.

White said:

"My son just went to that show this weekend. He said the live event was terrible—disorganized. We're going to clean that up and make the live events great again too. The run of the show will be faster; it won’t take nine hours to see four fights. Right now, they put on a fight, then have a podcast, then another fight, then another podcast. Our events will run like the UFC—fight after fight after fight."

White added:

"That’s what we’re working on. We're going to secure rights deals with one of the networks and build the sport of boxing up here in the United States again."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below: (3:48)

