"Great to hear that" - Fans react as Dana White gives update on timeline for Jon Jones' next fight

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on when Jon Jones will return to the octagon. The MMA community has responded to this news.

Jones defended his gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. After the win, he expressed interest in battling Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall. However, White assured fans that the UFC is negotiating to make the most anticipated title unification bout between heavyweight king Jones and reigning interim heavyweight champion Aspinall.

In the past months, however, there has been no announcement regarding this superfight but just rumors and speculations.

Recently, Aspinall provided an update, claiming that 'Bones' and his team have not finalized the bout yet, hence the hold-up.

White previously remarked that if 'Bones' does not agree to fight the Brit, he will be stripped of the title. However, he recently told ESPN First Take that Jones would fight "this summer."

Check out Dana White's comment on the timeline for Jon Jones' next fight:

ESPN MMA on X shared the crucial news, and fans flooded the comments section in excitement.

A user wrote:

"Great to here [hear] that"

Others commented:

"What a fight #Courreges #zelena"

"I bet it's against Tom"

"Alex or Tom no other are admitted"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Tom Aspinall agrees to move on if Jon Jones does not want to fight him

Tom Aspinall stated in a recent YouTube video on his channel that he is tired of discussing his upcoming battle with Jon Jones and would like to hear an update on it.

Aspinall also had a message for 'Bones'. The Brit stated he would challenge someone else for the undisputed belt if Jones did not want to fight him. He said:

"Jon, let’s do it. If you want to do it, you don’t have to ask me twice. If not, I’ll fight somebody else for the undisputed belt.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's message to Jon Jones below (13:48):

