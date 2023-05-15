The best photos from ONE Fight Night 10

It’s been over a week since the now-historic ONE Championship United States on-ground debut, but we still can’t get enough of the world-class action-packed event that showcased the true essence of combat sports.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III brought the house down at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, from start to finish of the incredibly stacked 11-bout card.

There were certainly plenty of iconic and picturesque moments throughout the night, capped off by Demetrious Johnson closing out his rivalry with Adriano Moraes with an emphatic victory in their trilogy.

Let’s relive the entire martial arts spectacle through the lens of ONE Championship’s talented circle-side photographers.

Demetrious Johnson poses with 26 pounds of solid gold after retaining his ONE flyweight word title

Demetrious Johnson exited 'The Mile High City' with his ONE flyweight world title in tow after a five-round methodical beatdown of Adriano Moraes.

After trading two killer knees in their first two encounters, 'Mighty Mouse' and Mikinho settled for a phone booth match in their third and final meeting.

Despite the challenger’s significant size advantage, Johnson completely outclassed his opponent in all facets and further strengthened his claim as the greatest ever to do it.

Demetrios Johnson’s (L) masterful use of body blows in the clinch was key to victory over Adriano Moraes (R)

In the co-main event, fan favorite and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon did not mess around and took Edgar Tabares in less than two rounds.

The entire arena went bonkers after ‘The Iron Man’ ate the challenger’s spinning elbow attempt and landed that fight-ending elbow strike of his own.

An amped-up Rodtang soaks up the massive cheers he received from the American crowd

Rodtang (L) shows the grace of a true world champion by raising Edgar Tabares’ (R) hand after their hard-fought match

In the first of three world title bouts, Mikey Musumeci kept his place as the flyweight submission grappling kingpin by submitting Osamah Almarwai with a beautiful rear naked choke.

‘Darth Musumeci’ performed almost every leg lock imaginable on ‘Osa’, who was left with no choice but to defend the entire bout.

The Evolve MMA superstar’s aggressiveness paid off in the end, as his brilliant transitions and pristine technique led to the highlight-reel-worthy finish.

Mikey Musumeci got his hooks in and brilliantly trapped Osamah Almarwai’s right arm in the process before securing the tight rear naked choke

Just like her compatriot Rodtang, Stamp Fairtex was also beloved by North American fans in the building as she went up against USA’s own Alyse Anderson.

It was pandemonium in the arena after the former two-sport ONE world champion unleashed a brutal liver kick from hell in round 2 to end ‘Lil Savage’s night.

Alyse Anderson (L) winced in agony and dropped to the canvas after receiving this brutal body kick from Stamp Fairtex (R)

Elsewhere, Zebaztian Kadestam derailed the Roberto Solid hype train with a frightening come-from-behind KO victory in round two of their welterweight bout.

After nearly getting finished in the first round on several occasions, ‘The Bandit’ violently dropped ‘Robocop’ thrice in the second canto, much to the delight of the action-hungry crowd.

Zebaztian Kadestam (R) finally landed that left counter elbow that ultimately spelled the demise of Roberto Soldic (L)

Last but not least, Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return after almost four years on the shelf. ‘Super Sage’ registered the fastest win on the night, forcing Ahmed Mujtaba to yield in just 39 seconds.

Sage Northcutt (R) almost took Ahmed Mujtaba’s (L) leg home with a devastating heel hook

Sage Northcutt delights fans with his signature flip celebration after his inspiring victory

