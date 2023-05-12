Who’s next for the biggest winners at ONE Fight Night 10?

We saw hype trains get derailed and rivalries come to a close, among other things, at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video last week.

For the first time ever, the Singapore-based promotion brought its slew of mighty warriors to strut their stuff on United States soil.

The 11-fight card certainly did not disappoint providing non-stop action across several combat sports disciplines; from MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

The winners, of course, are currently enjoying the spoils of their respective victories, but are already contemplating what’s next.

#5 Tye Ruotolo (Nicholas Meregali)

After winning his David vs Goliath matchup with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo wants to continue taking out bigger guys. Next up on his list is three-time IBJJF black belt World Champion Nicholas Meregali.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong already confirmed that Meregali has accepted the challenge and they are ironing out the details to make this fight happen in the Circle.

If all goes to plan, Ruotolo wants to defeat Meregali and his New Wave jiu-jitsu teammate Gordon Ryan before transitioning to MMA.

#4 Zebaztian Kadestam (possible interim world title shot)

After taking out one of the most hyped fighters in the promotion, Zebaztian Kadestam proved he is still a force to be reckoned with. The former welterweight kingpin knocked out Roberto Soldic in the most violent way possible, extending his winning streak to three in the process.

A performance like that definitely warrants a world title shot. However, given the uncertainty in the division at the moment surrounding the future of the current world titleholder Christian Lee, Sityodtong said an interim welterweight world title will likely be up for grabs.

Kadestam certainly deserves that shot, while other contenders like Murad Ramazanov and Kiamrian Abbasov could emerge as possible opponents.

#3 Stamp (Ham Seo Hee)

Stamp Fairtex is one step closer to her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion after blasting Alyse Anderson with a hellacious body kick. The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen will now get another crack at an MMA belt.

Stamp set a date with destinity against Ham Seo Hee next, with the winner taking home the interim atomweight world title.

After getting humbled by Angela Lee in her first world title challenge last year, Stamp is eager to show her massive improvements.

Getting past a versatile veteran like Ham should no doubt prove that Stamp is one of the best female fighters in the world today.

#2 Rodtang (Takeru/Haggerty/Superlek)

ONE flyweight Muay Thai ruler Rodtang Jitmuangnon has plenty of options after taking care of business against Edgar Tabares.

He wants two-division supremacy by challenging newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

There’s also the arrival of Takeru Segawa, whom Rodtang has been calling out for a while now.

Of course, who can forget the supposed Thai-on-Thai showdown with compatriot Superlek Kiatmoo9?

All these fights are intriguing, and there’s no reason for all of them not to happen down the line. The only question is, which match will likely take place first?

#1 Demetrious Johnson (Akhmetov/retirement)

A lot of fight fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when Demetrious Johnson did not leave his gloves in the Circle after besting his rival Adriano Moraes in their trilogy.

However, we’re not exactly out of the woods yet, since he also did not give an outright answer about his future.

As far as ‘Mighty Mouse' is concerned, it will be his wife Destiny who will be the first one to know.

Nonetheless, ‘DJ’ showcased he still has a lot left in the tank with that masterful performance. Moreover, the 36-year-old legend even had an intense staredown with the second-ranked Kairat Akhmetov.

If Johnson decides to keep going, the ‘Kazakh’ will be waiting for him inside the Circle.

