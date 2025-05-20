“The best strikers in the world” - Fabricio Andrade says ONE Championship is still the gold standard in the striking arts 

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade knows the best strikers in the world are part of ONE Championship's talent-enriched roster.

'Wonder Boy', who's a notorious knockout artist himself, lauded the elite caliber of martial artists that compete in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Apart from mixed martial arts, ONE hosts high-octane Muay Thai and kickboxing matches, showcasing the best of the best when it comes to the striking arts.

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“ONE has the best strikers in the world, for sure. I think that’s pretty clear. Muay Thai is the most complete striking martial art of all, allowing you to use your elbows, knees, punches, and kicks – and ONE has the best Muay Thai fighters in the world."

Fabricio Andrade is quite versed in cracking skulls, evidenced by his latest world title defense.

The Brazilian firecracker needed less than a round to put away 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il with his signature body shot to retain his 26 pounds of gold in highlight fashion at ONE 170 last January.

It also helps that the 27-year-old star comes from a decorated kickboxing background, while his innate killer instincts are second to none.

Fabricio Andrade focused on cleaning out his division before return to kickboxing

Unfortunately for Fabricio Andrade, his bid to become a two-sport world champion didn't come to fruition after losing to Jonathan Haggerty in 2023.

While 'Wonder Boy' is eager to right that wrong eventually, he wants to fulfill his responsibilities as the overlord of the 145-pound MMA division.

After all, there are several contenders waiting in the wings looking to unseat him from the throne. Andrade told ONE:

"It's hard to say that I'm close to cleaning the division, and I also believe that other tough athletes will emerge who could be big challenges for my career."

