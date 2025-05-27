“The best at whatever I was going to do” - Johan Ghazali says he’s a natural athlete who could even be great at pickleball

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali takes pride in giving his best in whatever he does. He believes that he can excel in everything he dips his hands into if he fully puts his mind into it.

Ghazali spoke about it in a recent conversation with the Goated Combat podcast, which dropped on May 21. He underscored how he does not do things half-baked and makes sure he gives full measure.

'Jojo' said:

"People ask me, 'What would you do if you weren't a Muay Thai fighter?' Honestly, I would just be the best at whatever I was going to do. Pickleball. I would be the best at pickleball. All of it."

Watch the interview below:

The go-getting mindset is what Johan Ghazali has brought in his ONE Championship journey since coming on board the promotion in February 2023.

It has borne solid results, with the 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate steadily building his legs under the "Home of Martial Arts," compiling a 6-2 win-loss record.

Johan Ghazali touts training doing well ahead of bounce-back bid at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali said preparation for his scheduled return to action next month is going well. He is confident of being able to bounce back after losing in his previous match because of it.

He shared it in the same interview with the Goated Combat podcast, believing that he and his team have covered everything they needed to in training and that they are ready to deliver at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6.

Ghazali said:

"I wouldn't say I'm training harder, but technique-wise, strategy-wise, it's a lot better this time. So, that's a bonus. And other than that, I'm fit, you know, weight slowly getting into place. Other than that, I'm just waiting."

At ONE Fight Night 32, Johan Ghazali is up against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai battle. He looks to bounce back after losing by decision to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan in his last match in January.

ONE Fight Night 32 is happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

