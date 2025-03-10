"The best in the world" - Fans bow to the power of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in world title defense over Marie McManamon

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues produced one of her most dominant defenses yet at ONE Fight Night 29 last Friday, March 7, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Rodrigues initially fought cautiously out of respect for the debuting Marie McManamon's power. But once she figured out the challenger's strategy, she slowly opened up her offense.

Late in the third round, Rodrigues unleashed a vicious combo punctuated with a left hook that dropped the challenger. Though she got back on her feet and reached the fourth round, McManamon elected not to exit her corner for the fifth round. This resulted in Rodrigues retaining the gold via TKO.

Check out the knockdown sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans were in awe of Rodrigues' prowess and lauded her performance in the comments section, writing:

"Good call to stop the fight. Fair play to Marie stepping in late notice."

"The best in the world, only 🔥🔥🔥"

"Queeeeeeeen 👑"

"Oof 😮‍💨 @allycia_phuketfightclub on another level 🙌😍"

"The real queen."

"What a legend 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 29 on demand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looked better than ever despite year-long layoff

ONE Fight Night 29 marked Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' much awaited return to the circle since she demolished ISKA atomweight K-1 champion Cristina Morales in March 2024 in defense of the crown.

While there was concern about ring rust from the fans, the Phuket Fight Club product arguably looked better in her latest showing as she patiently waited to find her openings to strike while not indulging Marie McManamon in an all-out firefight.

At only 26 years old, the Brazilian star still has her best years ahead and it may take some time before anyone can come close to dethroning her.

