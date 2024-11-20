"The biggest fight of all time" - Michael Chiesa gets brutally honest about potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash (Exclusive)

Michael Chiesa recently shared his insights on the much-discussed potential matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. With 'Bones' delivering a decisive third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title, talks of a unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall are once again gaining traction.

Aspinall has been relentlessly advocating for a showdown with Jones for over a year. However, his pursuit has faced significant resistance, as Jones has unequivocally stated that he has no desire to face the Brit. 'Bones' even declared that he would rather relinquish the heavyweight title than grant Aspinall a shot at the belt.

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Chiesa confidently stated that a showdown between Jones and Aspinall should be the natural next step in the heavyweight division. 'Maverick' emphasized that this potential clash has all the ingredients to become one of the most electrifying matchups in MMA history:

Trending

"It would be very sad if we couldn't see him [Jones] [against] Aspinall. Man, I think that the fight could not just be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time; I think it could be the biggest fight of all time. That fight would be huge, it would be incredible, and there's no signs telling me that Jon can't win that fight."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (11:30):

Chiesa is poised to make his return to the octagon, facing fellow veteran Max Griffin in a welterweight showdown at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'Maverick' enters the fight on the heels of a dominant first-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi in August.

Michael Chiesa praises Jon Jones' performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 310

Jon Jones showcased a masterful performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 310, dominating the fight with powerful strikes from the very beginning. 'Bones' maintained relentless pressure throughout, leaving Miocic with no opportunity to mount a counterattack.

In the third round, Jones finished the bout with a crushing spinning back kick to Miocic's body, followed by ground and pound, securing his first title defense.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Michael Chiesa praised Jones for his tactical brilliance in the fight against Miocic and highlighted his ability to methodically break down opponents with precision:

"I thought Jon looked good, and I thought Stipe had a few decent moments, but Jon Jones is just like the cerebral assassin. He just picks these guys apart. He's incredible with his film study; his fight IQ is— I mean, he's a genius. He just knows how to pick guys apart. I thought he looked incredible." [11:00]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback