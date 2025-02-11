"The bro is finishing up his two day bender" - Fans react to "head butt king" Dricus Du Plessis' victory drink post following UFC 312 win 

UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis appears to be enjoying his time after UFC 312. The South African recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he can be seen enjoying a drink.

In the caption, du Plessis wrote:

"Head butt king of the world."

The caption was in reference to Sean Strickland's claim after their first encounter at UFC 297 that a headbutt from 'Stillknocks' had altered the course of the fight.

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

Du Plessis' post caught the attention of several MMA enthusiasts who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One fan suggested that the 31-year-old's post marked the end of his two-day drinking spree:

"The bro is finishing up his two day bender."

Another individual pointed out how the South African managed to break Strickland's nose in their rematch at UFC 312:

"You mean nose breaking king of the world."

One person stated that du Plessis should have shared the drink with 'Tarzan':

"Congrats champ. You should have drunk it with Sean Strickland."

Check out a compilation of reactions below:

MMA fans react to Dricus du Plessis' Instagram post

Dricus du Plessis speaks about his fighting future

On multiple occasions, Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

After beating Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312, 'Stillknocks' spoke about his fighting future at the post-fight press conference.

The South African reiterated his wish to fight 'Poatan' but added that Khamzat Chimaev was net in line for him:

"I have the most respect for what he's done in the short period of time in the UFC... I want to share the octagon with that man... It would be amazing to beat him for my legacy... But Khamzat's next. Khamzat is next."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (3:44):

