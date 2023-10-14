“The career ender” - Fans are absolutely horrified with Kade Ruotolo’s Estima Lock on Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo defended his belt for a second at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov last June. The 20-year-old phenom pulled off a marvelous display of championship mindset by defeating a very gutsy Tommy Langaker via a unanimous decision.

The bout was a back-and-forth grappling battle that saw Kade Ruotolo mounting a late comeback to narrowly edge his Norwegian foe. With a mere three minutes left on the clock and still behind on the scoreboard, Ruotolo attempted a nasty Estima lock that brought him back in the fight and eventually allowed him to win in the end.

ONE Championship posted a video of the Estima Lock on Instagram:

"Name that submission – GO! 👇 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans are absolutely hilarious and insightful in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@knele_burazz saw how painful Kade Ruotolo's lock was:

"I had double fracture of my ankle, just by watching this im in alot of pain"

@papigaebriol, @khazidea94, @colebjr, @aceboogie17, and @claytonjonesimages all had their hilarious takes on what the move should called:

"The career ender"

"The Ruo-no-no"

"The Estimated career ender lock.😮"

"Ankle surgery"

"Extreme Estima"

@countfilms was all praise for the match and the two warriors involved:

"This was maybe our favorite grappling match ONE FC has done. Two JiuJiteiros against each other is far more wild than one JiuJitsu guy vs a wrestler/judoka🔥🔥🔥"

No official word yet has been announced as to what's next for Kade Ruotolo in ONE Championship. Whether it's another world title defense or a move to MMA, things are still yet to be determined. His twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, however, is slated to fight for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Across the circle from the young Ruotolo will be Magomed Abdulkadirov, who is an ADCC European Trials Champion and has competed in the prestigious ADCC World Championships.