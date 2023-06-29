WATCH: Kade Ruotolo teaches how to do the ‘Estima Lock’ he used against Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo made a successful second defense of his throne at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov earlier this month. The 20-year-old prodigy pulled off a thrilling display of championship mindset by besting a very gutsy Tommy Langaker to win via a unanimous decision.

The bout was a back-and-forth battle that saw Kade Ruotolo making a late comeback to narrowly edge Langaker. With just three minutes left in the bout and still down on the scoreboard, Ruotolo attempted a nasty-looking Estima lock that brought him back in the fight.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion posted a short tutorial of his Estima Lock:

"Quick tech for you guys. One of my favorites, the Estima Lock 👊🏽"

The Estima Lock is a specialized footlock developed by the legendary BJJ brothers, Braulio and Victor Estima during the late 2000s. This excruciating submission became popular after the 2011 No Gi World Championships, where Victor Estima submitted all of his opponents with the patented footlock.

Kade Ruotolo won his match with Langaker in the closing moments of his bout by attempting the Estima Lock again before the final bell rang. It was the definition of clutch.

In his post-match interview with Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo announced what the future holds for him and who he wants to face next:

“Whoever wants it really. I’m really looking towards MMA, to be honest with you. MMA is really in my heart, and I’ve been training it.”

North American fans keen to catch Ruotolo's victory at ONE Fight Night 11 can do so via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes