“The challenge has begun” - Thai phenom Jaosuayai wraps up training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 banger vs Nakrob

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is all geared up for the biggest main event fight of his career.

Ad

The Thai rising star will headline his first major ONE Championship card when he takes on Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Jaosuayai revealed he's wrapped up his training camp and will spend the rest of fight week getting ready for his all-important clash against the fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender. He posted:

Ad

Trending

"Training mission completed. Next stop, weight loss. See you June 7th [Bangkok time]. The challenge has begun. Let’s go ❤️🔥"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Jaosuayai first stepped on the global stage in June 2023 and has been on a transcendent run ever since.

The 23-year-old, who holds 59 career wins, has a stellar 7-2 slate in his ONE Championship run, with five of his wins coming by way of knockout.

His last match was arguably the biggest win of his career after he humbled Bosnian knockout machine Denis Puric in March.

Puric was seen as a heavy favorite heading into his matchup against Jaosuayai, but the tables were turned once the opening bell rang.

Ad

Jaosuayai was an unrelenting offensive machine, battering the 'Bosnian Menace' with terrifying boxing combinations in the first round.

Fighting fire with fire, Jaosuayai absorbed every bit of punishment Puric threw at him before landing a soul-snatching left knee to the liver for the second-round finish.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jaosuayai unafraid to trade bombs with fellow Thai slugger Nakrob Fairtex

Jaosuayai plans to unleash his entire arsenal when he steps between the ropes against Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai said he plans to work behind his counters and use his angles to blindside Nakrob on Friday.

Jaosuayai, however, is also unafraid to exchange heavy shots against his fellow Thai striking machine. He said:

"My game plan for this fight is to wait for him to come in and counter accurately, but I’m not afraid to trade with him. However, I won’t trade continuously. I’ll use a stick-and-move strategy.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.