"The Champ has spoken" - Kai Kara-France responds to Deiveson Figueiredo's post UFC 270 callout

After an impressive performance against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270, Deiveson Figueiredo called for a fight with No.6-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France. 'Don't Blink', who is coming off the biggest win of his career at UFC 269, quickly responded to the challenge with a tweet. Kara-France wrote:

"The Champ has spoken. Let’s get it going. Anytime, anywhere I’m ready!"

Kai Kara-France seized the spotlight when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the first round of their UFC 269 bout in December 2021. The finish of 'No Love' marked his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus after he dispatched Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 earlier that year. A title fight with Figueiredo would certainly be a huge step for 'Don't Blink'.

Deiveson Figueiredo open to a fourth fight with Brandon Moreno

Figueiredo seems ready to take on some fresh challenges in the division. However, he is also open to extending his rivalry with Moreno with another installment in the former champion’s home turf.

In his post-fight interview, Figueiredo said:

"I'm ready for a fourth fight against Brandon in Mexico. And no matter what happens. Life will try to put it down on your knees but you cannot quit. You cannot give up. We’re going to be doing a fourth fight."

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo's full UFC 270 post-fight octagon interview below:

UFC 270 marked Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo’s third straight meeting for the flyweight crown.

The pair first battled in December 2020, which ended in a draw, with Figueiredo retaining the title. It made way for an immediate rematch between the two fighters. The rematch took place in June 2021 and saw 'The Assassin Baby' win by way of a third-round rear-naked choke submission to claim the title.

Moreno headed into UFC 270 with his seven-fight unbeaten streak on the line. The Mexican-born fighter was defending the belt for the first time since winning it from the newly crowned champ.

Considering Moreno and Figueiredo are now 1-1-1 across their three battles, a fourth bout between the elite flyweights seems inevitable.

Edited by John Cunningham