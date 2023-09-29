“The CIA sent me” - Craig Jones choking out Alex Jones on podcast sends fans into meltdown

Craig Jones has grown into one of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu's most popular figures over recent years due to his alternative and entertaining persona.

The Australian has appeared on some of the biggest podcasts in the world, including The Joe Rogan Experience, and Jones has finally created a podcast of his own called The El Segundo Podcast.

Most recently, the BJJ star invited the founder of the show InfoWars, and one of the most famous conspiracy theorists in the world, Alex Jones, on the podcast.

Craig Jones was asked by the InfoWars host to choke him unconscious, which the Australian happily agreed to do.

The Australian took to Instagram after filming the podcast with Alex Jones to upload the video of him getting choked out, and said this:

"The CIA sent me but I couldn’t do my dad like that"

Watch the video below:

Fans found the footage of Craig Jones choking out Alex Jones hilarious, with several fans joking that the Australian could do what Eddie Bravo could not.

The joke was a reference to episode #911 of The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Alex Jones and Eddie Bravo as guests. During the podcast, Jones requested that Bravo choked him unconscious, which the 10th Planet BJJ founder declined to do.

See the reactions below:

"Another B Team W over 10th Planet"

"This is the same thing they were doing in Bohemian Grove"

"We’ve upgraded the studio with the CIA money"

"How do you not love Alex jones"

"He thinks all Heel Hooks were staged by crisis actors"

"He did what Eddie Bravo couldn’t"

"He wakes up exactly like you’d think he would"

"I nearly s*** myself laughing"

"I was hoping he would awake and accidentally tell us who the globalists are"

Screenshots of fan reactions to Alex Jones being choked out

Craig Jones hails Dillon Danis as the "first butt scooter to transcend" Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Dillon Danis is set to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14.

Danis, who is known for his grappling pedigree, was thurst into the limelight when he became Conor McGregor's BJJ coach prior to facing Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Danis' fight with Paul has become a popular topic of discussion in certain pockets of the combat sports world due to the relentess targeting of Nina Agdal, Paul's fiancee.

As part of the build-up to fight night, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul sat down across from each other for an interview.

Craig Jones posted a clip of the video on Instagram, and hailed 'El Jefe' as a 'transcender' of the sport of BJJ. Jones wrote this:

"The first butt scooter to transcend sports"

See the post below: