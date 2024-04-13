Jiri Prochazka was recently seen strolling outside the T-Mobile Arena on the eve of UFC 300.

Prochazka is poised to square off against Aleksandar Rakic in the preliminary card of the monumental pay-per-view event set for later this evening (Saturday, April 13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Denisa' stands out as one of the most distinctive figures in the realm of combat sports, shrouding himself in an aura of enigma. In the wee hours of last night, eagle-eyed fight enthusiasts caught sight of someone prowling the perimeter of the T-Mobile Arena. Upon closer inspection, it was none other than Prochazka.

In a video shared by an X user named @OGICEY, the 31-year-old Czech Republican fighter seemed completely absorbed as he stood in front of the fight venue on the eve of one of the MMA promotion's most significant events.

Check out the video featuring Jiri Prochazka below:

The individual who posted the clip explained that 'Denisa' appeared to be in a state of meditation and seemed oblivious to his surroundings.

Fans responded to Prochazka's video outside the T-Mobile Arena with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"This is the coldest shit I‘ve seen a fighter do the day before a fight."

Another wrote:

"Jiri is locked the f**k in. Laser focused."

Check out some more reactions below:

Prochazka clinched the light heavyweight title by securing a last-minute submission victory over then-champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022. However, a significant shoulder injury led to his withdrawal from the rematch against Teixeira at UFC 282, prompting him to vacate the title to keep the division's progression intact.

He made his return at UFC 295 last November but unfortunately suffered a second-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in a fight for the vacant 205-pound championship.

Jiri Prochazka vows to demonstrate composure at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka's defeat to Alex Pereira marked his first loss since joining the UFC, which prompted him to reevaluate his performance and make the required adjustments.

During a recent interview with UFC, 'Denisa' expressed his determination to stage a comeback and emphasized his meticulous scrutiny of his strategy in preparation for UFC 300:

"I tried to see that defeat positively because you have to see everything in life with a good attitude. If there are mistakes, OK, learn what you can and be better next time. But this fight, after that stoppage, I was not satisfied that I showed my best in that fight. So let’s go."

Prochazka added:

"I need to show right now I'm not at the level I was at on my previous fight. I need to show that I am the best, I’m on the next level. I want to show that I’m a true professional because that was a big question for me – how to keep myself calm in the fight and not be so emotional."