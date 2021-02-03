The Conor McGregor walk: When did The Notorious debut his 'Billionaire Strut'?

Conor McGregor did his now-famous 'Billionaire Strut' for the first time entering the octagon at UFC 205.

The then featherweight champion Conor McGregor had faced Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title and knocked the champion out in the second round to make history. As Conor McGregor sat atop the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York amid a venue packed with cheering Irish fans, he became the first-ever fighter in the promotion's history to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Ever since Conor McGregor pulled off the 'Billionaire Strut' inside the cage, many athletes have tested it out across different sports, including football stars Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba.

Who is the inspiration behind Conor McGregor's 'Billionaire Strut'?

Vince McMahon

While Conor McGregor gave a new twist to the animated walk, he is not the originator of the action. The real inspiration behind the 'Billionaire Strut' is WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It was an inseparable part of his gimmick when he played the infamous heel character of Mr. McMahon back in the day.

Neither Vince McMahon nor his infamous walk is seen much on WWE television nowadays. However, Conor McGregor has made sure that the 'Strut' lives on and reaches different parts of the world.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Conor McGregor was asked to weigh in on the fact that no one copied the 'Strut' when Vince McMahon did it for years, but the moment he did it inside the octagon, it spread around like wildfire.

"I perfected it. Vince is a legend. I love Vince. Vince McMahon is a mad b**tard, he's a mad man."

While Conor McGregor himself refrains from doing the 'Strut' nowadays, it is undeniably true that he made the walk famous as it is now. Multiple times he has shown approval and appreciation of the mimicry as well.

Conor McGregor last competed at UFC 257, where he suffered the first knockout loss of his career to Dustin Poirier. The fight ran until the second round before Conor McGregor succumbed to the vicious calf kicks and mighty blows of 'The Diamond'.

The Irishman had landed a few of his own as well, but in the end, it was the low leg kick that turned out to the ace up Dustin Poirier's sleeve. After the fight, Conor McGregor's legs were visibly red and swollen, and he limped his way out of the arena with crutches ready for support.