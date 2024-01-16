“The crowds go crazy more frequently” – Sage Northcutt says ONE’s audience is livelier and more engaged than the UFC

American MMA star Sage Northcutt says nothing compares to the electric atmosphere at each ONE Championship event.

Before taking his talents to the largest martial arts organization in the world, Northcutt initially plied his trade in North America and made a name for himself in the UFC.

While ‘Super’ has a deep appreciation for the two titans of the industry, he reckons ONE’s fans are undeniably more engaged, considering the promotion’s higher rate of finishes each event.

The ONE lightweight MMA star, in a recent Reddit AMA session, entertained fan questions about his resurging career.

Reddit user @albinorino1200 asked:

“Hey Sage was just wondering if you could talk about the differences in the crowds that you fight in front of between the UFC and ONE of there is any difference at all? Good luck on your next fight brother!”

Here’s Sage Northcutt’s honest answer:

“The crowds are pretty similar. They both have large venues and the fans go nuts for anything that's exciting. Since ONE Championship has such a high finish rate, the crowds go crazy more frequently.”

An explosive athlete who’s also quite the entertainer himself, Northcutt feels right at home among ONE’s elite talent of proven finishers.

It’s no wonder his return at ONE Fight Night 10 last year was well-received by fans.

Sage Northcutt’s successful return is one of the best storylines of 2023

After almost four years on the shelf, Northcutt returned to deafening screams at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado in ONE’s on-site U.S debut last May.

‘Super’ delivered a performance for the ages to announce as he took less than a minute to submit Ahmed Mujtaba with a brilliant heel hook, sending the crowd into a state of pandemonium.

He’ll look to deliver the same excitement on January 28, when he locks horns with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Rewatch Sage Northcutt's fantastic return, here: