"The CTE is bad right now" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley teases "trilogy" for next fight

Sean O'Malley wants a trilogy fight in his next outing, and fans are puzzled by his call-out.

Earlier this month, O'Malley cruised to a unanimous decision win, outclassing Marlon Vera in their bantamweight main event at UFC 299. However, the bantamweight kingpin is unsatisfied with his win and wants a third meeting with the Ecuadorian.

For context, 'Sugar's' lone career loss came against Vera when the pair met in the octagon for the first time at UFC 252. At the event, 'Chito' secured a first-round TKO win after the American allegedly injured his peroneal nerve.

Ever since that fight, the Montana native has argued that the loss was a fluke. One would think that he has proven his point with his latest win against 'Chito'.

However, earlier today, the 29-year-old took to X to call out his nemesis for a trilogy fight:

"Trilogy next. Sh*t was way to close."

Fight fans had a field day with the presumably light-hearted callout as they flooded his comments section, noting their opinions on the matter.

@qpe wrote:

"The CTE is bad right now. Him and Jason Parillo might think you're being serious."

@MysticBronx had this to say:

If you fought 'Chito' 100 times, 'Chito' wins maybe one time because at some point you'd have to give him a win just out of sympathy."

@LowkeyStoned_ chimed in:

"'Sugar' wants that KO so bad."

@LxckTV wrote:

"This is how you know Sean is high as f**k right now."

However, 'Sugar' also has his sights set on the newly crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. During his post-fight interview in Miami, O'Malley called for a showdown against 'El Matador' in Spain.

Sean O'Malley speaks about Marlon Vera's insane durability

Despite getting hit with some powerful shots, including a vicious knee strike to the head from Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera did not get knocked down, much less knocked out at UFC 299, leaving those in attendance impressed.

During a backstage interview with Megan Olivi after the win, 'Sugar' labeled 'Chito' as one of the toughest fighters in the division. He said:

"Yeah, I threw a knee up the middle, and I heard it. It was disgusting, honestly, and I think at the end of the fifth or in the fifth, I landed a gnarly shot, but [the] dudes is literally as tough as it gets."

