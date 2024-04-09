“The damage has already been done” - Andrew Tate vows to sue prominent media outlet for wrongful “convicted human trafficker” jibe

Andrew Tate has threatened to sue WIRED for labeling him a "convicted human trafficker."

The former fighter has had a lot of legal issues as of late. In late 2022, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania. They were accused of several alleged s*x crimes and spent months in custody.

However, Andrew Tate and his brother were released from custody in late April. While they've had legal troubles since, including another arrest in March due to alleged s*x crimes, the two have consistently maintained their innocence.

Now, it seems that Tate wants to fight back. Earlier today, the ex-kickboxer took to social media to reveal his intention to sue media company WIRED. In a recent article, they referred to Tate as a "convicted human trafficker."

While Tate has been accused of the crime, he's maintained his innocence and absolutely hasn't been convicted. Taking to X, he wrote:

"About to sue them into oblivion for lying. I have no criminal record and have never been convicted of anything. The money these scum pay me will be used to feed starving children. Every single penny will go to Tatepledge.com. We turn evil into god's light. Aikido."

WIRED quickly corrected the story, but Tate added in a follow-up post:

"Nice try. The damage is already done. See you in court."

Check out the posts below:

Has Andrew Tate ever filed a lawsuit before? Civil court history explained

While it's unknown if Andrew Tate will follow through with this threat, he's no stranger to court.

While 'Top G' has been accused of several crimes, he hasn't been convicted of any of them yet. However, he's expected to go to criminal court soon on both charges in Romania and the U.K.

However, Andrew Tate will also be spending some time in civil court. Last July, the former kickboxer filed a lawsuit against a woman, as well as her parents, and two other individuals. The woman was one of five who previously accused him of human trafficking.

Tate alleged that the five had conspired to falsely accuse him of crimes and prevent his freedom. With that in mind, his legal threat toward WIRED could likely be a very real one.

