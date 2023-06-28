“The definition of perfection” - Tracy Cortez's Brazilian bikini photos leave UFC fans spellbound

UFC women's flyweight standout Tracy Cortez has been attracting attention with her remarkable physique, as showcased in her latest social media post featuring her wearing a Brazilian bikini.

Check out the social media post below:

Cortez's online presence is flourishing with an astounding and growing fan base of over 714,000 dedicated followers. Her social media post have not only enthralled her fans but have also gained admiration from the MMA community.

Twitter user @MMALockerRoom linked Cortez's outfit with her next potential opponent:

"I think your next opponent is 🇧🇷 you been getting ready."

Another user, @azeventcenter remarked:

"Stunning Maryvale Queen!"

One user commented:

"Amazing body and natural beauty 😍 ♥️"

And another fan added:

"What I gotta do for you to let me let you take me out on a date 😩"

User @three3eyesopen described Tracy Cortez as the epitome of perfection:

"If anyone’s needs a definition of perfection. Here it is. 🤤"

Another fan mentioned:

"Honestly you should go Brazilian, this Bikini Suits you great"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @TracyCortezmma on Twitter

What did Tracy Cortez say after her separation with Brian Ortega?

Tracy Cortez has been experiencing a period of upheaval in her personal life. The UFC women's flyweight fighter's relationship with former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega was widely known among fans. In March, rumors began circulating that Cortez and Ortega had ended their relationship.

This speculation gained traction when Cortez deleted pictures of the couple from her social media and changed her name back to Tracy Cortez from Tracy Ortega, fueling further speculation about their separation.

In response to the rumors and inquiries from her followers, Cortez took to Instagram to express her heartfelt sentiments:

"Trusting the process... Surgery on my hand yesterday went well my entire life has always been about chasing these wild dreams of mine, having high hopes & a big vision for my future. As a recently, my days have been about just putting 1 foot in front of another."

She added:

"I may be down but I promise you I’m not out! Taking life day by day, healing up, recovering & I will be back, stronger & better than ever."

Check out the Instagram post below:

