"The duality of beauty" - Watch Danielle Kelly flip the switch from stunning sweetheart to BJJ beast

If you happen to see Danielle Kelly backstage in a ONE Championship event and you don't know who she is, you'd probably assume she's a ring-girl. We can't blame you, though, as the stunning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion has the looks of either a runway model or a Hollywood A-list celebrity.

What she also has are world-class Brazilian jiujitsu skills that can break any normal person limb from limb. If you don't believe us, just watch any of her fights in ONE Championship and marvel at the BJJ black belt's ferocity on the mats.

ONE Championship posted a video of the contrasting nature of the ONE atomweight submission grappling queen:

Danielle Kelly's pure jiujitsu skills brought her to the top of the mountain

Danielle Kelly knows that looks alone will not get you far in competitive jiu-jitsu - or any sport, for that matter. After gaining some traction and fame in the US regional circuit, the beautiful beast Danielle Kelly entered the world stage and signed with ONE Championship.

Debuting in the promotion's 10-year anniversary show, ONE X, Kelly faced MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi. Although the bout ended in a draw, the American grappler won a performance bonus for her marvelous effort.

Kelly then followed up her debut with a swift rear-naked choke finish of Sambo specialist Mariia Molchanova just a few short months later. After that, she out-pointed Japanese Judo expert Ayaka Miura in easily one of the most intense and close submission grappling matches in ONE Championship ever.

At ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023, Kelly finally reached the top of the mountain as she won world championship gold for the first time in her career - a dominant unanimous decision win over former foe and rival Jessa Khan.