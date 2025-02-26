“The energy was like in Manila” - Joshua Pacio says rabid Filipino contingent in Qatar powered him to comeback title victory

Newly crowned unified and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines survived a hellish first-round assault from American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar last week to come storming back for an emphatic TKO victory in the second round.

And it was all thanks to the Filipino fans, according to the ex-Team Lakay star.

Pacion stopped Brooks in the second round of their main event showdown to successfully unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title, much to the delight of the partisan Filipino crowd at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Pacio thanked his kababayans for their support.

'The Passion' said:

"The energy was like in Manila, honestly. Manila. But you know, I'm very focused on the fight. I'm ready to go full five rounds. I'm not looking for a finish, you know, I'm looking to dominate."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Joshua Pacio relieved to silence naysayers after spectacular win over Jarred Brooks: "It's just a release"

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio pushed through doubt, fear, and uncertainty to defeat his greatest rival in 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar last week, and he was happy to silence his doubters.

He told the media:

"It's just a release for me because there are a lot of people talking behind me, doubting me, you can't do it. You can't do it. You know, at the end of the day, I'm just very focused on winning and training. I've been through a lot because of the injuries like that, but, you know, it's just a relief. There's so much joy and happiness. That's it."

