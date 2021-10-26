"The face of the fight game" - After Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley seemingly takes a page out of Conor McGregor's book

Following in the footsteps of Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley also seems to have taken a cue from Conor McGregor. 'Sugar' has proclaimed himself to be "the face of the fight game."

Paul had previously mimicked McGregor's famous line and changed his Twitter bio to "face of the fight game." In his latest post on Instagram, Sean O'Malley claimed he's still undefeated, rich and used the Irishman's slogan.

"Undefeated, Rich, face of the fight game. 27. Life’s good. Love you guys❤️ #ovo"

Sean O'Malley does have a loss on his record. At UFC 252 last year, 'Sugar' faced Marlon 'Chito' Vera in a bantamweight clash. The fight picked up pace early, with both fighters displaying an aggressive approach. However, O'Malley injured his leg from a kick by Vera.

As the 26-year-old fell, the Ecuadorian pounced on him and landed some brutal ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in to end the fight. According to O'Malley, had he not ended up injuring his foot, he'd have won the fight.

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. If successful, he will have had his hand raised in all three of his bouts in 2021

Sean O'Malley has always rated Conor McGregor highly

O'Malley has always been an admirer of Conor McGregor's skills inside the octagon. In a 2020 interview, he even compared his own fighting style to that of the Irishman's and drew similarities between them.

Speaking at UFC 252 virtual media day, O'Malley said:

"I think obviously Conor’s career went well. Israel Adesanya’s career went well and I feel like I want a similar career like that. [McGregor and I are] pretty similar in fighting styles. We knock people out in the first round. We’re not afraid to say how the fight will play out.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Aditya @AdityaBringsIt I strongly feel Sean O’ Malley will carry the torch and be face of the company just like how Conor McGregor was. Suga Show is the future, He’s got all it takes to be a Charismatic Champion. He just needs to stop styling-wildin with his hair so much. #UFC I strongly feel Sean O’ Malley will carry the torch and be face of the company just like how Conor McGregor was. Suga Show is the future, He’s got all it takes to be a Charismatic Champion. He just needs to stop styling-wildin with his hair so much. #UFC https://t.co/LUxmCQNoIN

