“The fans are very respectful” - Diego Paez recalls ‘surreal’ experience fighting inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium

Colombian-American striker Diego Paez is excited to compete again at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He recalled the surreal experience he had when he battled in the famed arena last time around.
The Southern California-based fighter returns to Lumpinee for ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on June 6. He is to go against teen phenom Johan Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, part of the marquee nine-fight event.
It comes just three months since Diego Paez made his ONE Championship debut at Lumpinee.
Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Paez spoke about the experience he had in his first match at Lumpinee, saying:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"It was thrilling, man. It was actually calm and peaceful to me compared to some of the local shows that I'm used to fighting at, you know. The fans are very respectful there. So, it was very surreal."
Watch the interview below:
Unfortunately for Diego Paez, he narrowly lost in his ONE debut by split decision to Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco. It is something he looks to redeem himself from in his match against Ghazali, who, like him, is out to get a bounce-back victory.
ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Diego Paez says he has a game plan set for Johan Ghazali
Diego Paez said he has a game plan set for his scheduled match against Johan Ghazali, which he looks to deliver on at ONE Fight Night 32.
He touched on it in the same interview with Combat Sports Today, highlighting how he has studied 'Jojo' in the lead-up to their showdown and found possible ways to approach the contest, different from those of the Malaysian-American fighter's previous opponents.
The 31-year-old Classic Fight Team affiliate said:
"They just respected him (Ghazali) too much, in my opinion. I don't think that's going to be the case for me. I think those are going to be actually my opportunities to catch something big and then from there, [I can] fight my fight."
The Ghazali-Paez match is one of six top-notch Muay Thai matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 32, which is headlined by the ONE atomweight Muay Thai championship match between reigning divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Israeli challenger Shir Cohen.