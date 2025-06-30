“The fastest man I ever seen in ONE” - Fans in awe of Nadaka’s blazing pace in clinical beating of Banluelok

Nadaka more than proved that he deserves his share of the ONE Championship spotlight.

The Japanese sensation put on a masterful showing with a clinical unanimous decision win over Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in their atomweight Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 114 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Championship shared Nadaka's winning moment on Instagram, and fans quickly made their sentiments known with the young superstar's unreal engine. They wrote in the comments section:

"He is the fastest man I've ever seen in ONE!!!!"

"This Japanese is so fast 🔥"

"Banluelok was actually a beast, just unfortunate Nadaka was one step ahead still."

"He will be a champion by next year 💯"

"Nadaka is a next level fighter 🔥"

"The dude is so good!"

Nadaka is one of the best strikers of the current era, and he already has a stacked trophy cabinet before arriving at ONE Championship this year.

The 24-year-old holds multiple world titles under Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, WMC, and WBC Muay Thai.

The southpaw striker is also one of the few non-Thai fighters to have held gold under Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums.

Nadaka had a stunner of a debut in ONE Championship when he knocked out Rak Erawan at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

He followed that performance with a methodical beatdown of the hard-hitting Banluelok in Bangkok.

Banluelok marauded through his first three opponents in ONE Championship and was on a three-fight knockout streak heading into ONE Friday Fights 114.

Nadaka, however, stifled Banluelok's power with his lightning pace as he darted in and out of the Thai slugger's range to get the comfortable unanimous decision win.

Nadaka says ONE Championship's four-ounce gloves are perfect for his high-octane style

Nadaka is arguably the fastest striker on the planet, and ONE Championship's four-ounce gloves allow him to fully utilize his blazing speed.

In an interview with Japanese outfit Oricon, Nadaka said he can land his shots better with the MMA-style open-finger gloves as opposed to the traditional eight-ounce boxing gloves. He said:

"I agree, I’ve gotten so used to using open-finger gloves that I think it really suits my style better. So I feel like my sense of distance and my offensive power have been sharpened. And if my punches really hit my opponent’s vital spots, I think I can put on a match that can [end] with one hit."

