"The first time, didn't he do the towel thing?" - Sean O'Malley expresses doubt at Khamzat Chimaev's ability to make 170lbs, says he's never had a doctor check him during a weight cut

Sean O'Malley questioned Khamzat Chimaev's ability to make 170 lbs after 'Borz' missed the mark by a huge margin at UFC 279. Chimaev weighed in 7.5 lbs heavier than the non-title limit of 171 lbs, leading to the reshuffling of three main card fights at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

While Chimaev claimed that the doctors stopped him from cutting weight, O'Malley is doubtful of 'Borz's ability to cut down to 170 lbs. 'Sugar' revisited Chimaev's previous weight fiasco at UFC 267 when the Chechen-born Swede admittedly tried the towel trick.

'Borz' miraculously lost five pounds with the trick but was called out and forced to shed the extra pounds before weighing in again. O'Malley said on the TimboSugarShow:

"The first time, didn't he do the towel thing? Like, missed weight but then did the towel, lost five pounds real quick and then comes in and misses weight. The thing is he said he could have made weight? Do we believe that or no? I've never had a doctor come in and say, 'Hey, how's the weight cut going?'"

Watch the TimboSugarShow below:

Surprisingly, Khamzat Chimaev made weight on 10 days' notice for his sophomore UFC outing back in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, a welterweight clash against Rhys McKee. At UFC 267 last year, Chimaev just about made weight for his bout against ranked welterweight Li Jingliang, which he won via first-round submission.

Watch Chimaev try the towel trick at the UFC 267 weigh-ins below:

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael says 'Borz' likely to compete at middleweight next

Khamzat Chimaev has fought at both middleweight and welterweight, and has proved himself to be a legitimate threat in both divisions. However, 'Borz' has been more active at welterweight and is even expected to be on the cusp of a title shot.

However, Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael claims that 'Borz' might me making a move up to 185 lbs for his next outing. While speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Michael also said that he expects Chimaev to fight again before the year ends. Okamoto wrote on Twitter:

"Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians."

Additionally, Michael took responsibility for stopping Chimaev's weight, whereas 'Borz' put the blame solely on doctors.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Michael wanted to make this distinction: it was his decision, under the advice of physicians. Bottom line was the cut needed to be stopped. He described Khamzat vomiting and cramping, and still needing to get into a hot bath to finish the cut. Full interview coming soon. Michael wanted to make this distinction: it was his decision, under the advice of physicians. Bottom line was the cut needed to be stopped. He described Khamzat vomiting and cramping, and still needing to get into a hot bath to finish the cut. Full interview coming soon.

