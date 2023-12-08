“The flow, dance, creativity” – Luke Lessei on the similarities of his fighting style with fellow American Eddie Abasolo

American Muay Thai phenom ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is ready to sizzle in his ONE Championship debut, and he’s looking at putting on a show much like his compatriot, Eddie Abasolo.

Abasolo employs a very unorthodox style of fighting, which incorporates loads of movement that tends to confuse his opponents. For anyone who hasn’t seen him fight, Lessei says he and Abasolo share a similar fighting style.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei gave fans a glimpse of what he could offer in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘The Chef’ said:

“You can compare me to Eddie [Abasolo], because people obviously people know him more than they know me. So with the flow like, it's like a dance, the creativity [we’re the same].”

Whether or not that translates to a victory in his ONE Championship debut remains to be seen. We shall soon find out.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei to make ONE Championship debut against Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei can’t wait to step through the ring ropes in his ONE Championship debut, but he will be up against arguably his toughest opponent to date.

Lessei is set to face ONE Championship veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut of Thailand in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

A victory for Lessei here would be absolutely massive, as Nattawut is a big name in ONE Championship and a perennial contender for the featherweight throne.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.