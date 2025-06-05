“The game changes” - Easy-going Johan Estupinan says he flips the switch once the match starts

Outside the ring, Johan Estupinan seems like a ray of sunshine, often cracking a smile every chance he gets. However, the 22-year-old turns into a completely different animal once it's time to handle business.

'Panda Kick' is one of the most ferocious modern-day warriors in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', bringing chaos and non-stop pressure each time he fights.

The Colombian firecracker will once again showcase his fan-friendly style this Friday at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob Vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video against Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai banger.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in his pre-event interview, Estupinan says he's built to flip the switch once he enters the ring. He said:

"I’ve prepared really good for this fight, so I’m gonna win. When I step inside the ring, the game changes."

Johan Estupinan is indeed a joy to watch. Apart from his wild and mesmerizing style, the JCFernandez and Team CSK affiliate has been known to bust some moves during his pre- and post-fight celebrations.

This easy-going persona and unwavering confidence have made the undefeated striker one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion. All eyes will certainly be on him at ONE Fight Night 32, taking place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok in Thailand.

Johan Estupinan says the thought of losing doesn't cross his mind

Staying undefeated in 27 professional bouts is truly a remarkable feat. Johan Estupinan has already proved he can sustain excellence at the highest levels, going 5-0 against elite competition in the home of martial arts.

In an interview with ONE, 'Panda Kick' says he's simply manifesting his thoughts since he has no plans of ever losing.

“I don’t feel that pressure of ‘No, you’re never, never going to lose.’ I don’t have that mentality, not even a little bit."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Johan Estupinan and Taiki Naito's pre-event interviews:

