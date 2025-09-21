"The GOAT of MMA" - Fans celebrate as UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov turns 37

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned 37, and fans around the world celebrated the legacy of one of MMA’s greatest champions. Social media was filled with birthday wishes calling him the GOAT, a legend, and a cultural icon of the sport.Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0 after his submission win against Justin Gaethje. He captured the UFC lightweight title, defended it three times, and reigned for 1,077 days. His victories over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje defined his era and underlined his dominance.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to wish Nurmagomedov, with one fan writing:&quot;Best of luck to the GOAT of MMA.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;The greatest.&quot;&quot;Happy birthday, @TeamKhabib!&quot;&quot;Happy birthday to one of the greatest fighters.&quot;&quot;The fighter who never bled in the cage.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans wish Khabib Nurmagomedov on his birthday. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufcontnt on X]Beyond his record, Nurmagomedov became the first Russian to win a UFC belt. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 and collected global honors, including BBC World Sport Star of the Year and an ESPY for Best MMA Fighter. Even after retirement, his influence continues through coaching, guiding Islam Makhachev to a championship.Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin's next opponent claims not all fighters from the Dagestani team are invincibleUmar Nurmagomedov heads into UFC 321 against Mario Bautista, aiming to bounce back after his loss against Merab Dvalishvili. Umar has forged his own path, but faces constant scrutiny with people comparing him to Khabib’s career.Bautista believes he can exploit gaps in Umar’s game and insists the Nurmagomedov name does not guarantee invincibility. Khabib’s dominance at 29-0 still sets the gold standard in MMA. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Bautista said:&quot;We definitely don’t think they’re invincible. They’re great grapplers. They’re all good. Usman’s the champion over there [in PFL]. But it could be that Khabib is just an outlier and is just that great. Everybody expects the rest of them to be like that, which isn’t the case. I think we have all the tools, all the guys to get ready for this [fight]. I don’t expect this camp to be a good one for him.”