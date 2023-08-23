"The government need to intervene" - New UFC contracts allowing the promotion to take a cut out of fighters' side hustles sparks online outrage

The subject of UFC fighter pay has become a focal point of intense contention and discussion within the MMA community. Among the perspectives that abound, one section argues that fighter pay directly mirrors the popularity and drawing power of the contenders.

On the other hand, there exists a faction asserting that the UFC employs unjust tactics, leading to fighters becoming ensnared in unfair contractual arrangements. Several prominent names like Jake Paul and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have attempted to shed light on what they perceive as the organization's draconian practices.

Moreover, the organization has also been embroiled in a class-action lawsuit that recently took an antitrust stance against the organization. The plaintiffs which consist of about 1,200 MMA professionals, have filed this lawsuit against Dana White and the organization for their "coercive" conduct aimed towards maintaining control over fighters.

With these developments fresh, a new report from Bloody Elbow delves into the reasons behind the seemingly insurmountable financial gap between newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and the prosperity achieved by MMA star Conor McGregor.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of Ultimate Fighting Championship contracts, revealing a clause that reportedly grants the organization a share of any entrepreneurial ventures initiated by a fighter.

For better understanding, the reports suggest:

"Let’s say Sean O’Malley starts his own dispensary or some other venture—a munchies store that sells a ton. But the UFC cuts themselves in on the deal and gets a large percentage of it. So, it’s no longer just him making all the money. He has to give up a portion of it to the UFC, which is pretty amazing if that does happen.”

"At some point, the government needs to intervene because it’s getting ridiculous."

"There is absolutely no way that this is an actual stipulation in the contract there must be more language we’re not seeing."

UFC fighter pay: Jake Paul advocates for $50k show money

In a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul discussed his ongoing problems with UFC president Dana White over fighter pay disparity.

Paul clarified that his critique of White isn't rooted in personal animosity but rather a genuine concern for fighters' welfare. He highlighted the current incongruity where fighters receive only 15% of the organization's massive annual revenue. 'The Problem Child's argument centers on elevating the minimum fighter pay to a substantial $50,000 per bout.

According to him, by boosting the base pay, the lives of lesser-known fighters could be made better. This change could eliminate the necessity for another job, offering better access to training and proper nutrition. Paul stated that it would only cost the organization only $20 million per year to make this change.

Catch Paul's comments below:

