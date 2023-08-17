Class-action lawsuit argument exposes UFC for draconian "coercive" conduct to keep fighters from trying out free agency in MMA career span  

The UFC has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit, which has taken antitrust stance against the organization. A compelling angle has emerged recently, shedding light on the organization's allegedly draconian methods to deter fighters from exploring free agency during their MMA careers.

The plaintiffs, which include former UFC fighters, Cung Le and Jon Fitch, shed light on "coercive" conduct aimed towards maintaining control over fighters. The lawsuit highlights that the effectiveness of these tactics and contracts stems from the short average span of an MMA fighter's career.

In a report brought to light by sports regulatory lawyer Erik Magraken, the average fighter's career lasting merely between 31 to 41 months, was seemingly exploited by the UFC's strategies. The expert assessment disclosed an average contract exclusivity period of 36.7 months, almost entirely overlapping with the fighters' average careers.

Subsequently, the combined influence of these contract clauses and the Ultimate Fighting Championship's coercive measures stop fighters from having an in-depth understanding of their market worth. It also hinders negotiations with entities apart from the world leader in MMA. This ecosystem of contracts and tactics, the lawsuit contends, effectively entrapped fighters within restrictive terms, granting the UFC significant authority to suppress their earnings. According to the court's assessment:

"The ineluctable effect of these contract provisions combined with Zuffa's coercive tactics was to prevent fighters from even understanding their true market value and engaging in negotiations with any other entity besides Zuffa. Due to this anticompetitive, coercive conduct, fighters were trapped by Zuffa's exclusionary contracts and their restrictive terms, creating a situation in which Zuffa had unfettered power and the opportunity to suppress fighters' compensation."

Randy Couture applauds Jake Paul's efforts for UFC fighter pay reformations

Former UFC two-time light heavyweight champion Randy Couture has backed Jake Paul's efforts in addressing the issue of fighter pay within the UFC. 'The Problem Child' has been vocal in criticizing Dana White's treatment of fighters and has brought attention to several instances of alleged unfairness.

Couture, a PFL color commentator and legend in the sport commended Paul's role in highlighting disparities in fighter compensation. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Couture stated:

“If it takes a guy like Jake Paul to shine a light on the disparaging difference in our sport and the issue in our sport, then I’ll get behind that guy all day long. ’m not a fan of the trolling and the rhetoric, but he’s backed it up. He’s stepped in there, he’s done the work, he’s talented, he’s got a great platform, and he’s helping all of us as MMA fighters by shining a light on that, by poking Dana White in the chest the way he does.”

Catch Couture's comments below (23:00):