Jake Paul argues why Dana White should increase UFC show money to $50K; Mike Tyson responds - Fighters are just h*es 

Jake Paul's widely publicized beef with UFC president Dana White stems from his perceived lack of fair treatment for the fighters competing in the UFC. While Paul has previously taken swipes at White and advocated for a larger slice of the revenue pie for fighters, his recent comments reveal a more nuanced perspective.

During an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul clarified that his criticism of the UFC president is not rooted in personal disdain, but rather a genuine concern for fighters.

Paul's central argument lies in the financial distribution within the UFC. With the company raking in billions annually, he underscores the incongruity of fighters receiving a mere 15 percent of this considerable sum. His argument gains further credence as he advocates for elevating the minimum fighter pay to a substantial $50,000.

If the UFC manages to do that, he believes that it would revolutionize the lives of lesser-known fighters, eradicating the need for secondary employment and enabling access to proper training and nutrition. Paul stated:

“The fighter minimum in the UFC is $12,500. It should be at least $50,000. If they made it $50,000, that would change the smaller fighters’ lives in a big, big way. They wouldn’t have to work other jobs, they could afford gym fees, and they could afford the proper food. Right now, they’re working other jobs barely scraping by and if they changed the fighter minimum to $50,000 per fight, it would only cost the UFC $20 million per year. But that $20 million would be going into the smaller fighters’ pockets and it’s the world of a difference."

Reacting to Paul's statements, Mike Tyson presented a counterargument, accompanied by a perspective rooted in urban culture. His analogy emphasized the commercial intricacies that have persisted over an extended period:

"Life is about numbers and p*mping the h*es. We as the fighters, we are the h*es and the promoters are the p*mps. "

Jake Paul claims that he does not "hate" UFC president Dana White

Jake Paul cleared the misconceptions about his perceived hatred for Dana White in the aforementioned podcast. Contrary to popular belief, Paul clarified that his position does not stem from hatred towards White, but rather a genuine desire for positive change.

In a previous episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White offered his stance on Paul, asserting that he doesn't harbor any hate for 'The Problem Child'.

Reacting to White's comments, Jake Paul stated:

“I don’t hate him, either. I just want him to pay fighters more. Now that the company is making billions of dollars a year and the fighters are only getting 15 percent of it, that’s really where all of it stems from wanting higher fighter pay and long-term healthcare for the fighters."

