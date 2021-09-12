"The greatest heavyweight of all time" - Vitor Belfort explains what it means to him to have fought and defeated Evander Holyfield

Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield in the main event of a four-fight Triller pay-per-view card. Belfort has now shared his feelings about going up against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

"You only are judged by the people you are competing against. Sometimes you have a beautiful record but you didn't compete with the greatest. So for me to be able to compete with Holyfield and watching him...I remember I was the youngest champion, fighting two guys on the same night, Holyfield was fighting for $30 million against Mike Tyson. And we used to fight, you have to win $50,000 if you beat two guys, no weight-division, there was no organization back in the day. So it's a privilege. You know boxing has been my martial arts man, top martial arts. I love it the most. Being able to transition and being able to come here and fighting the greatest heavyweight of all times was a phenomenal opportunity for me."

Vitor Belfort was proud to have competed against the 'greatest' and remembers watching Holyfield in his prime. According to Belfort, he was fighting two guys on the same night for $50,000 when Evander Holyfield fought Mike Tyson for $30 million. The legendary Brazilian also said he was glad to have made the transition to the 'sweet science.'

Vitor Belfort called out Jake Paul

Vitor Belfort went after Evander Holyfield right from the opening bell and scored an early knockdown over the 58-year old. Holyfield failed to offer any offense against Belfort's barrage of punches, forcing the referee to intervene at 01:49 of the opening round.

Vitor Belfort posted a callout to Jake Paul in the immediate aftermath of his victory. Offering a $25 million winner-takes-all deal, Belfort said:

"We got $25 million dollars winner takes all. Hey, Jake Paul. Stop running from me man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re going to meet daddy over here at Triller. Stop running you little b—ch.’"

After Belfort’s unexpected rant, Triller executives grabbed the microphone to push the offer up to $30 million.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh