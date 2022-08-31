"The greats know what makes them tick" - Chael Sonnen says Charles Oliveira fought "mad" against Justin Gaethje and is "angry" heading into Islam Makhachev fight

Charles Oliveira is set to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 for the lightweight championship. The two will face off in a much-anticipated bout in Abu Dhabi in October.

Throughout the buildup to the blockbuster clash, Oliveira has brought up the location of the event multiple times. The Brazilian believes it to be a slight on him, being the former champion and having to fight in relatively hostile territory.

Islam Makhachev and his teammate and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov have a massive following in the Middle East that almost makes Abu Dhabi akin to home for them. Chael Sonnen mentioned Oliveira's ire about the same on his YouTube channel:

"Charles Oliveira has now done five – and that's a literal number – interviews complaining about the fact that he is going to Abu Dhabi. That is interesting to me. He won't let it go. First time he said it, I heard it. He's now said it five times, this means something to him. Put a chip on his shoulder. An angry Charles Oliveira is a very interesting proposition."

'The American Gangster' then mentioned the former champion's frustration reflecting in the fight against Justin Gaethje, where he was stripped of the championship for exceeding weight. Sonnen said:

"I have never seen the Charles Oliveira that Justin Gaethje had to deal with. What was the difference? Half a pound? No, took his belt. He felt it was unjust, that's what happened. He was mad. They'll tell you not to fight with emotion and they'll tell you not to fight angry. But the greats know what make them tick, greats know themselves well enough to know the position that they have to create, even if fictional. And Charles Oliveira is angry about the location."

Justin Gaethje recalls getting hurt by Charles Oliveira

Former opponent Justin Gaethje affirmed Sonnen's comments about Oliveira fighting 'mad' against him. Gaethje vividly recalled the power of 'do Bronx' in their championship bout at UFC 274.

'The Highlight' spoke about his fight against Oliveira at a press conference ahead of UFC 278:

"Ten seconds in I was really hurt. And probably four times after that, I felt something I've never felt in a cage. You know, it was just one of those fights where, you know, it was against adversity all the time."

Gaethje mentioned the sheer damage Oliveira was capable of while comparing it to something he's never felt before. He lost the fight to the Brazilian despite being the only one eligible to win the title.

Oliveira dominated Gaethje owing to his aggressive mindset and the same could return against Islam Makhachev if he chooses to approach the fight that way. Being in hostile territory could push Oliveira the extra mile.

