“The guy who messes up first can get knocked out” – Tawanchai says one slip up against Superbon can lead to KO

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces the biggest threat to his tenure as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion so far.

He will defend his title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king and pound-for-pound number one Superbon Singha Mawynn inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22.

With a match-up between two of the very best in the striking world, the contest can become a game of inches.

The defending champion is well aware of this ahead of their encounter inside the Thai capital and knows that any second could spell the end for either competitor.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, Tawanchai said that one mistake is all it takes for either man despite the toughness that they both bring to the table:

“When talking about knockout power, I think both of us can absorb a lot of blows. But the guy who messes up first can get knocked out. But yeah, again, I think we can tank heavy blows."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

A win over Superbon cements Tawanchai as one of the best in the world

A world champion at just 24 years of age, it’s a rare occurrence to see a competitor arrive at the highest level at such a young age. But that is exactly what Tawanchai has been able to accomplish.

He has racked up an impressive win streak inside the Circle after losing his second contest to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via split decision.

That being said, Superbon is a competitor that needs no introduction given his list of accolades and recognition as one of the best in the world.

Beating the former pound-for-pound number one will cement the young champion’s status as not just being the future of striking, but the present too.