"The h*e defense squad" - Dillon Danis responds to a fan defending Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal for having had anxiety issues

Dillon Danis is on a rampage, posting provocative pictures and memes of Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

On Friday, he went overboard with yet another old video of Agdal, resulting in varied reactions from fans.

A fan tried to counter Danis by mentioning Agdal's anxiety issues, to which 'El Jefe' reacted with a strong retort without any remorse.

"the h*e defense squad is rolling up."

Dillon Danis is blazing Twitter with Nina Agdal's objectionable pictures and memes in a bid to rile up his rival Logan Paul. The duo is slated to face off in a boxing showdown on October 14 in Manchester, England, on the same card as KSI and Tommy Fury.

Ruthless trolling of Agdal in an attempt to get under her fiancee Paul's skin miffed some of her fans online. But Danis remained unfazed by their concerns and doubled down on his seemingly unconventional attempt to hype up their bout.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman trashes the idea of wrestling Dillon Danis after calling him a "jobber"

Dillon Danis has been able to raise some eyebrows over the past few days after he decided to ruthlessly troll Nina Agdal online. He created a slugfest of inappropriate memes and pictures of Agdal in a series of posts. Danis couldn't resist stopping at her and even tried to throw muck at AEW world champion Michael Jacob Friedman.

Friedman had proposed to appear as a guest on Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, which led the MMA fighter to issue a challenge to him for a fight in AEW after his showdown with Logan Paul in October this year.

Friedman, however, didn't take his jibe lightly and promptly reacted to him, calling him a jobber while denying to share the AEW ring with him. Dillon Danis is going all guns blazing on an absolute offense to create traction for himself, and thus far it has been working well for him despite facing heat from some sections online.

"No thanks. I don’t wrestle Jobbers."

