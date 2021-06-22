'The hatred I have for him is levels above Leon Edwards' - Belal Muhammad reveals the fight he wants most

Speaking to John Morgan, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad said he wants former title challenger Colby Covington for his next fight.

"I think Colby [Covington] would make the most sense. Man, I've been calling out Colby since fought in Australia against Tim Means. I've always wanted to fight Colby Covington. With this last fight [against Demian Maia], showing that I can defend a takedown, it shows people that it will be a great matchup, a fun matchup, to see that if Colby can't get a takedown, what's he gonna do." said Belal Muhammad.

'Remember the Name' went on to talk about his hatred for Covington, saying:

"I want Colby more than anybody. The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon [Edwards]."

You can watch the entire interview below:

Belal Muhammad is a fighter in the UFC welterweight division, and is currently ranked No.9 in 170-pound rankings of the UFC.

Muhammad recently fought MMA veteran Demian Maia at UFC 263. He edged out a unanimous decision victory against the submission specialist, with the three judges scoring the contest 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

With the victory, the Chicago resident now has five wins in his last six fights. His MMA record now stands at 19-3 (1).

Also read: 3 interesting facts that you have to know about Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad believes a rematch with Leon Edwards needs to happen

In an interview with John Morgan, Belal Muhammad said that he and Leon Edwards need to run it back in the octagon.

"I feel like it has to happen [a rematch with Leon Edwards]... If Colby [Covington] doesn't get it, it should be me against Leon...This one makes the most sense due to the history behind it," said Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad's last encounter with Edwards ended in a no-contest after 'Rocky' accidentally poked 'Remember the Name' in the eye.

Also read: "If you're a man, take the rematch" - Belal Muhammad can't understand Leon Edwards' attitude

Edited by Utathya Ghosh