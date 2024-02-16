"The impossible happened, my God in heaven" - Fans relieved after Paulo Costa successfully makes weight for Robert Whittaker fight

Fans are relieved after Paulo Costa successfully made weight for his middleweight clash against Robert Whittaker.

The Brazilian hasn't had the best of luck lately. He was forced to withdraw from his previously scheduled bout against Khamzat Chimaev due to a staph infection. Last month, he revealed that he had yet to sign on to fight the former middleweight champion at UFC 298, resulting in fans being skeptical about whether he would show up.

Costa put all that to rest as he agreed to the fight, attended the press conference, and now made weight to make his bout official for tomorrow night. Fans took to Costa's Instagram and shared their reactions to the video of him making weight. They wrote:

"The impossible happened, my God in heaven!"

"Is this AI generated or what I still can’t believe it"

"Still don’t believe he’s fighting until Buffers called out the results"

"Paulo by head kick KO. Sorry, Reaper fans."

"I believe in miracles [music emoji] you sexy thang"

"Holy f**k he did it"

Fan reaction comments regarding Costa making weight [Image courtesy: @borrachinhamma - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker finally fight, as the winner could very well close in on a future title shot, should they win in spectacular fashion.

Paulo Costa credits his Secret Juice for helping him make weight ahead of UFC 298

Paulo Costa has become quite an entertaining fellow on social media, especially with his hilarious posts involving his Secret Juice.

Despite the concern regarding whether or not he would show up and make weight for his bout against Robert Whittaker, Costa mentioned that his Secret Juice had helped him with his diet and weight cut for UFC 298. He wrote:

"My biggest ally to get to this shape, you already know: Secret Juice! Tomorrow I’ll be at weight, super Strong and Jacked! I’m ready, happy and motivated!"