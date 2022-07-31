The judge needs to find another job - Jorge Masvidal, Malki Kawa, other fighters and fans slam scoring for UFC 277 fight

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal has weighed in on yet another controversial UFC judges scorecard.

A heavyweight clash at UFC 277 saw the debuting Hamdy Abdelwahab defeat Don'Tale Mayes in a highly entertaining fight. The Egyptian won the bout via split-decision.

'The Hammer' competed for the Egyptian national team as a wrestler and was able to grind out a split-decision victory despite some exciting exchanges on the feet in the first two rounds.

Fighters and fans have reacted to the news that one judge scored the 3rd round for the American Mayes despite most feeling like Hamdy Abdelwahab clearly did enough to secure the round.

"The judge that scored that for Mayes needs to find another job asap #UFC277"

Sports agent Malki Kawa also expressed his disappointment with the third-round scores.

"What the f**k was that judge watching"

Many fans agreed with the likes of 'Gamebred' and Kawa, with some calling for Mayes to be cut from the UFC due to his lackluster performance.

"Mayes sucks, given a shot with a minute left and literally looked at opponent and did nothing. Probably should be cut after that performance #UFC"

Welterweight Belal Muhammad also took to Twitter to give the debuting Egyptian props on a successful outing inside the UFC octagon on just 12 days notice.

﻿Check out some of the other fans and fighters' reactions to the judges scoring below:

Strong and Jacket MMA Picks©️ @strongandjacket There haven’t been any robberies tonight but we have seen some stank ass scorecards (i.e. 29-28 Mayes, 30-27 Morono, 29-28 Kim). Main card could be a roller coaster with a few of these fights likely to get the judges involved. #UFC277 There haven’t been any robberies tonight but we have seen some stank ass scorecards (i.e. 29-28 Mayes, 30-27 Morono, 29-28 Kim). Main card could be a roller coaster with a few of these fights likely to get the judges involved. #UFC277

Jack Harris @jrhsk8 @BenTheBaneDavis Mayes won based on the criteria imo. Was closer to finishing and did more damage. Simple as that. The standup was really dumb but you don't judge on that @BenTheBaneDavis Mayes won based on the criteria imo. Was closer to finishing and did more damage. Simple as that. The standup was really dumb but you don't judge on that

Marcus Reyes 🇵🇷🗽 @Marttito7 Is that judge on drugs no way in hell Don'Tale Mayes won that 3rd round. He was on his back the whole time until the ref helped him out #UFC277 Is that judge on drugs no way in hell Don'Tale Mayes won that 3rd round. He was on his back the whole time until the ref helped him out #UFC277

Gilbert Burns targetting fight in November against Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns has teased fans regarding a bout that could certainly have 'Fight of the Year' written all over it. The Brazilian appears to want to face the 'BMF' title holder Jorge Masvidal in November.

While many fans will remember 'Durninho's last walk to the octagon when he faced Khamzat Chimaev, this match-up could well have fans equally excited.

The Brazilian took to Twitter to reply to an unofficial page that hinted about a fight between himself and 'Gamebred'.

"November??"

Check out the tweet below:

The timing of the bout would also make sense. Masvidal is currently undergoing court proceedings for his alleged attack on Colby Covington back in March. Both are expected to return to the octagon before the end of the year pending any serious consequences due to the legal proceedings.

Gilbert Burns is currently the No. 4 ranked welterweight whereas Masvidal sits at No.8. Both men have lost to reigning champion Kamaru Usman, however, a win for either fighter could be the beginning of another run for the title.

