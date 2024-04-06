"The King is back" - Fans excited as Conor McGregor shares "coming soon" post

The MMA community has been set abuzz by one of Conor McGregor's latest social media posts.

McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021. The consensus is that the Irishman's long-awaited return to the octagon could finally materialize this year (2024). While an official announcement pertaining to his comeback date and opponent is yet to be made, it's believed that he'll likely fight Michael Chandler.

Furthermore, UFC CEO Dana White has now hinted that the promotion could make an announcement about McGregor's return soon. White unraveled a subtle message in a video posted to his Instagram Stories, which featured a clip of McGregor and a caption that read: "Coming Soon......"

Well, McGregor has now put forth a similar message as the UFC head honcho did. The MMA megastar made an Instagram post, which comprises a backstage video of himself before his UFC 264 fight. The video boasts background music that seems to be taken from the famous AC/DC song 'Hells Bells.' Moreover, the statement in McGregor's post read as follows:

"Coming Soon"

Check out McGregor's video and statement in the post below:

Fight fans soon weighed in on McGregor's Instagram post, with many expressing their elation over his highly-anticipated comeback. Few fans suggested that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is still a 'King."

"The King is Back"

Meanwhile, other commenters opined that his return would be the greatest in combat sports history. Alternatively, some fans indicated that they won't believe that McGregor's returning until he's inside the octagon and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer gets the official fighter introductions underway.

"I wont believe till i hear Bruce saying The One and Only."

One commenter urged 'The Notorious' to make an official announcement and ensure that he isn't wasting Chandler's time, whereas another insinuated that the Irishman has previously made similar promises about returning soon.

"Come on man waiting on your fight announcement so we all know it’s fr and u ain’t just really waisting chandler time."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

UFC icon Conor McGregor outlines his combat sports future

Over the past few months, speculation has abounded that Conor McGregor would return at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024) against Michael Chandler and could then fight Nate Diaz at UFC 306 (Sept. 14, 2024) at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Besides, in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Conor McGregor spoke to Adam Catterall about his career.

'The Notorious' cited examples of boxing greats Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson fighting into their 50s. McGregor and Catterall also referenced the fact that the sport of BJJ has a veteran's division. The Irish MMA stalwart emphasized that he'll compete all his life and would never retire from combat sports. McGregor said:

"I don't really feel like I could ever call it a day until I'm laid out flat, and that's it, in a box, and I'm going down into the ground. That's when I would call it a day."

Check out Conor McGregor's assessment below (6:38):

