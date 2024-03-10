“He’s washed” - 57-year-old Mike Tyson fails to impress fans with new workout video after announcing controversial fight against Jake Paul

Fans weren’t overly impressed with Mike Tyson’s latest promotional workout footage.

Earlier this week, Jake Paul shocked the combat sports community by revealing his next fight against heavyweight boxing legend Tyson. By the time they meet in the ring on June 20 on Netflix, ‘Iron’ will be 58 years old, with his last fight over three and a half years ago (exhibition draw against Roy Jones Jr.).

Tyson recently did a photo shoot for his upcoming boxing match, where he was seen hitting a heavy bag for the first time since the fight was announced. Boxing reporter Michael Benson re-posted the footage on Twitter with the following caption:

“Mike Tyson, 57, posting footage of himself hitting the heavy bag during a photoshoot today ahead of the Jake Paul fight on July 20th…”

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions, with most people worried about Tyson:

“He’s not fooling anyone he’s washed”

“I hate to say this but it looks like he is in trouble.”

“Hate to say this but Mike bout to lose maybe even get knocked out”

Twitter comments

Expand Tweet

Dana White weighs in on the controversial Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

On Saturday night, UFC 299 went down inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with Sean O’Malley retaining his bantamweight title. Following the action-packed event, Dana White sat down for a press conference and had this to say when asked about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul:

"[Tyson] gets mad [when I tell him not to fight]. Mike's 60 man. I don't know. What do you guys think about it? Who gives a sh*t what I think? It's not my fight. I love Mike Tyson, personally as a friend. He's one of my favorite athletes of all time. Let's see what he can go in there and put together a training camp and come in. I don't like to see guys fighting and it'll be a 31-year age difference."

In February 2023, Jake Paul suffered his lone professional boxing loss against Tommy Fury. Since then, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has bounced back with two consecutive first-round knockout wins against Andre August and Ryan Bourland, respectively.

Watch White's comments about Paul vs. Tyson below:

Expand Tweet