  "THE KING HAS A NEW CASTLE" - Fan react as Alex Pereira's coach announces opening of his new gym in New York 

"THE KING HAS A NEW CASTLE" - Fan react as Alex Pereira's coach announces opening of his new gym in New York 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 05, 2025 12:54 GMT
Fans react to Alex Pereira
Fans react to Alex Pereira's coach opening a new gym. [Image Courtesy: @pliniocruzmma on Instagram]

Alex Pereira has had a long-standing partnership with his coach, Plinio Cruz, dating back to his days in Glory Kickboxing. Recently, Cruz announced the opening of his new gym in New York, which has captured the attention of fight fans and sparked numerous reactions.

Currently, 'Poatan' trains at Teixeira MMA & Fitness in Connecticut, USA. With Cruz opening a gym in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in May 2025, Pereira may soon have an additional training facility in America. However, the exact opening date has not yet been announced by Cruz and his team.

Check out Plinio Cruz's post below:

In recent years, the partnership between Pereira and Cruz has gained significant popularity. Considering their growing fame, several fight fans shared their reactions to the new gym announcement, with one user writing:

"THE KING HAS A NEW CASTLE 🔥"
Others commented:

"Good luck guys Chama 🙌🏻"
"Sick!! Have fun bro amazing"
"I want to drop by for a session in june!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Plinio Cruz's new gym in New York. [Screenshots Courtesy: @pliniocruzmma on X]
Fan reactions to Plinio Cruz's new gym in New York. [Screenshots Courtesy: @pliniocruzmma on X]

Glover Teixeira draws parallel between Alex Pereira and Floyd Mayweather

Alex Pereira comes from a background in kickboxing, but before that, he had a notable boxing career. Per several reports, the Brazilian competed in 28 amateur bouts, winning 25 of them. His boxing prowess is even evidently visible in his current performances in the UFC.

Recently, in an episode of The Coach And The Casual, Glover Teixeira, the other coach of Pereira and former UFC champion, made an intriguing statement. He claimed that 'Poatan' is somewhat similar to the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record.

Teixeira said:

"Alex... Just because the power, the way how he hits... You can see Alex, the movement that he makes is almost like Mayweather... You see, sometimes Mayweather, like if you jab him, he [doesn't] even move because he knows that jab is not going to hit him... The range is there. Alex does those kinds of things. His vision... and also the power, you know..."
Check out Glover Teixeira's comments on Alex Pereira below (26:50):

youtube-cover
