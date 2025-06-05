“The knockout will always come” - Johan Ghazali says setbacks taught him to be more patient in his fights

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai fighter 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has learned a lot since making his professional debut in the world's largest martial arts organization two years ago.
Coming from an aggressive, all-action upstart to a wiser, more mature fighter today, Ghazali says every experience he's had in the ONE Championship ring, most especially the losses, have cultivated him into a more cerebral fighter.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali says he has modified his fighting style to bring out his full potential.
'Jojo' said:
"That doesn’t mean I will change my ways. I’ll always be the pressure fighter. And when I’m pressuring my opponents, you know that the knockout will always come – at least that’s what I hope to get in this fight, as always."
Needless to say, fans expect Ghazali to always come out guns blazing each time he steps into the ring. This explosive style is ingrained in the Malaysian-American and has made him a global phenomenon in martial arts.
Johan Ghazali returns to face dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American rising star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to face Colombian-American knockout merchant Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai tilt that almost guarantees fireworks.
The two young hopefuls compete on the main card of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
